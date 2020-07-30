AUBURN — Salvatore "Sam" Cuzzolino, 102, the husband of the late Nicoletta Rinella Cuzzolino, of Auburn, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, in his home surrounded by his loving family. A life resident of Auburn, Sam retired from the Columbian Rope Company after 45 years of service. He was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Saint Francis Church, where he assisted in building the existing church and shrine. He was also a faithful member of their Holy Name Society. Sam enjoyed fishing and was a wonderful cook, often sharing his recipes with family and friends.