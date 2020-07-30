Salvatore "Sam" Cuzzolino
April 3, 2020
AUBURN — Salvatore "Sam" Cuzzolino, 102, the husband of the late Nicoletta Rinella Cuzzolino, of Auburn, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, in his home surrounded by his loving family. A life resident of Auburn, Sam retired from the Columbian Rope Company after 45 years of service. He was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Saint Francis Church, where he assisted in building the existing church and shrine. He was also a faithful member of their Holy Name Society. Sam enjoyed fishing and was a wonderful cook, often sharing his recipes with family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Betty Cuzzolino and Judy Farrington; grandchildren Dawn Baccari (Ron), Sheri Farrington, Kristi Westcott (Jeff), Robert and David Farrington; great grandchildren Christopher, Ashley, Nicolette, Michael, Aurora, Emily, Ethan and Anthony; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to Nicoletta, his wife of 53 years, and his parents Rosario and Maria Amore Cuzzolino, Sam is predeceased by a sister, Philomena Salata, a brother, Louigi, and another overseas in Italy, brother-in-law Peter Rinella (Florence); and sister-in-law Marie Marconi.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Sam's honor on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Saint Francis Church, Auburn, NY Arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.
Sam's favorite expression was: "You do the best you can with what you got."
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.