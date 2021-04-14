Sam DeRosa

Oct. 16, 1928 - April 9, 2021

AUBURN — Fiercely proud of his Italian heritage, his marriage that has marked more than 70 years to his beloved wife Yolanda and their family, his commitment to his Catholic faith and its organizations, Red Diamond Taxi, which he co-founded with his brothers, his expertise and fascination for investing, as well as decades of political and community service, Sam J. DeRosa peacefully passed at his home on Friday, April 9, 2021.

The youngest of four boys, Sam was born on Oct. 16, 1928 to immigrant parents, Lucas and Anna, nee Martellaro, DeRosa in Auburn. Sam's life lives on in the legacy he began with his wife Yolanda, nee Gabriele, DeRosa, their five children, Deborah DeRosa Donnelly, Darlene DeRosa Lattimore, Diane DeRosa Stout, all of Auburn, NY, Dale Yvonne DiMento, of Boston, MA, and Sam Gabriel DeRosa, of Atlanta, GA. Sam was proud of his 10 grandsons, one granddaughter, five great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter and another soon to arrive.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family this Thursday afternoon, April 14 at 4 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church for Sam's Mass of Christian burial with the Rev. Louis Vasile officiating. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.