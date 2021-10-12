Samantha Jetty

AUBURN — Samantha Jetty, 46, of Auburn, NY passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2021.

Sammi resided in Auburn for most of her life and attended Auburn High School. Sammi was a beautiful, funny and happy girl who always lived life to the fullest.

Sammi is survived by her loving sons: Kyle Jetty, his friend, Jen Lakota, of Auburn, Joseph Montesano, of Long Island, Dominic (Hailey) Montesano, of Minnesota. Her father, Tom Deuel, and sisters: Valerie (Mark) Rivett, Lisa Ryan, Danielle Jones and Natalie Travor, all from Auburn. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sammi was predeceased by her beloved mother, Louise Deuel and niece, Averyana Dale.

Calling hours will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 4 to 6 p.m. Masks are mandatory by the family.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Auburn with the Rev. Frank Lioi, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.