Samuel Anthony Bulla Sr.

Sept. 12, 1965 - Nov. 5, 2022

AUBURN — Samuel Anthony Bulla, Sr., "Sam I Am," 57, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 peacefully at home where he wanted to be. He was born on Sept. 12, 1965 to the late Samuel Francis Bulla and is survived by his mother Mary Jean Coraci Bulla.

He fought lung failure disease, emphysema and COPD. The one person that was his #1 fan was his late ex-father-in-law, Peter Daghita.

Sam worked at McQuay, International, then landed his favorite and last job at Auburn Party Rental. He loved putting metal model cars together in his spare time, watching "Pawn Stars," and never missing NASCAR racing. He really enjoyed hanging out with a few friends but said he will miss his "Big Butt" friend T.Q.

He is survived by his children Teressa Bulla Nelpovitz, Samuel A. Bulla, Jr., Anthony Bulla, Cassandra Bulla Ruzicka, Damian Bulla; mother, Mary Jean Coraci; aunt, Grace Nowak; and uncle, Michael Nowak; sisters Anne and Michele; ex-wife and forever friend, Rose, friends of many; papa Mark, Neil, Kenny and T.Q.; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews

In addition, Samuel was predeceased by his sister, Linda La Monica; grandparents Tony Coraci and Esther Coraci; ex-mother-in-law, Mary Ann Stephenson; ex-sisters-in-law Michelle, Connie, Diane and Sherry who loved him just as much.

There will be no visitation or service at Samuel's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.