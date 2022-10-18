Samuel Patrick Baliva

Aug. 13, 1950 - Oct. 13, 2022

UNION SPRINGS — Samuel Patrick Baliva, 72, of Union Springs, NY, passed away Oct. 13, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 13, 1950 in Auburn, NY to Robert and Angela (Marie) Baliva (Greco), Sam was a US Navy veteran, serving our nation between 1968-72 on America's oldest commissioned Naval vessel, the USS Constitution, "Old Ironsides" and the USS Chilton.

After the Navy, he built a successful career in the plastics industry and was a recognized expert in the field of vacuum forming. He was most proud of his sons and loved sharing life skills with them, impressing the importance of one's family and value of a hard day's work. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, antiquing, coloring and working in the lawn which he fondly referred to as "the back 40." Pets were also an important part of Sam's life; through the years he made companions of many good dogs and one truly beautiful cat.

Sam is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth (Amy) Baliva (Underwood), two sons: Pat (Mandy) Baliva, of Worcester, MA and Jacob (Katrina) Baliva, of Union Springs, NY, three cherished granddaughters: Claire, Grace and Paige Baliva, brother and lifelong best friend: Robert (Bob) Baliva Jr., sister: Mary Diego, two half-brothers: Richard (Peggy) Pelc and Steve (Randy) Baliva, and many nieces and nephews.

Sam will be remembered for his sharp wit and sense of humor which remained through his final days, along with the amazing lessons and memories he left to his loved ones.

A funeral will be held at Brew Funeral Home at 48 South St., Auburn, NY Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a private celebration of life.