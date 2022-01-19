 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra A. Evans

  • 0
Sandra A. Evans

Sandra A. Evans

Dec. 26, 1945 - Jan. 15, 2022

OWASCO — Sandra A. Evans, 76, of Owasco, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mrs. Evans was born in Syracuse NY on Dec. 26, 1945, to the late Anthony and Jane (Durham) Pauldine. Sandra loved vacationing to the beach and spending time with her family.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John Evans; her children: Edward (Jen) Evans, Kelly (Chad) Blaisdell, Joseph Evans and Kimberly (Lovie) Evans; her grandchildren: Ashley, Tyler, Brittany, Bailey, Jolynn, George, Byron and Seth; and her sister, Dawn.

Services for Sandra will be held privately for her family.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

68% of people have never completed a New Year's resolution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News