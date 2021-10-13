Sandra Bligh

Nov. 23, 1967 – Oct. 11, 2021

AUBURN — Sandra Bligh, 53, of Auburn, died Monday at Buffalo General Hospital following a brief illness. Sandra was born in Syracuse, the daughter of Robert and Georgena (Dalrymple) Bligh. She has resided all her life in the Auburn area.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her fiancee, James Clark, of Auburn; two daughters: Nicole Mondics and Sara Wells; her sister, Michelle Germain, of Mansfield, MA; and grandchildren: John, Salynnra and Kelly. She is also survived by the Clark family, father-in-law, Terry Clark; sisters-in-law: Donna Miles, Elizabeth Cardinale, Patricia Boswell and Tina Clark; and brothers-in-law: Richard and Roger Clark.

Friends are invited to call Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

