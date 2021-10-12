Sandra C. Reardon

March 21, 1941 - Oct. 11, 2021

SKANEATELES — Sandra C. Reardon, 80, of Skaneateles passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Miss Reardon was born in Auburn, NY on March 21, 1941, to the late Theodore N. and Elizabeth Hutchings Reardon.

Sandra was employed as a teller with NY Phone Co. and then went on to become an accountant. She spent 12 years in San Francisco, as an accountant at ITEL. She enjoyed her time there exploring and boating with her many friends. After retirement, Sandra spent much of her time attending estate sales and antiquing. She became an antique dealer out of Skaneateles selling furniture, antiques and antique linens, which she specialized in.

Sandra loved the finer things in life; whether it was fine dining or traveling to different countries. She truly enjoyed life and lived hers to the fullest. Sandra was a strong, independent and determined women; she had big heart and cared for others with the utmost sincerity. She was a mentor to many in regard to business, life and how to have fun. To know Sandra was to love her; she will be missed by all.