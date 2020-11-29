 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra H. Warn

Sandra H. Warn

{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra H. Warn

AUBURN — Sandra H. Warn, 75, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Sandra was a teacher at Skaneateles Elementary School for many years. She enjoyed spending time sewing and traveling around the United States with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Robin Warn; daughters Abigail German and her husband Wes, Elizabeth Warn and her fiance Michael Bassett; brother Steven Harvey; and grandchild Desteny Gist. Sandra was predeceased by her sister Linda Genson.

The services will be held privately for the family in the future. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boosting your mental health helps with anxiety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News