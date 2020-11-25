Sandra H. Warn

AUBURN — Sandra H. Warn, 75, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Sandra was a teacher at Skaneateles Elementary School for many years. She enjoyed spending time sewing and traveling around the United States with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Robin Warn; daughters, Abigail German and her husband, Wes, and Elizabeth Warn; brother, Steven Harvey; and grandchild, Desteny Gist.

Sandra was predeceased by her sister Linda Genson.

The services will be held privately for the family in the future. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com