Sandra M. (Downing) Pratt

Feb. 22, 1940 - Oct. 31, 2022

UNION SPRINGS - Sandra M. (Downing) Pratt, 82, of Union Springs, passed away on Monday October, 31, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital. She was born on February 22, 1940 to the late Clair and Ruth (VanSickle) Downing.

In the 1970s and early 80s, Sandra worked as an Office Manager at Miller-Haun; she then became Title Clerk at Sam Dell; following that she was Cafeteria Director at the Union Springs Adventist Academy and Front Desk Clerk at Springport Veterinary Services.

Sandra was an artisan who enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, puzzle books and nature. She especially loved spending time with friends and family. She volunteered as a leader with 4H and will be remembered for her kind heart and love for children and animals.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Pratt, Sr.; daughter, Dawn M. (Richard) Noga; stepchildren Mashelle (William) Jones, Jill (Samuel) Richardson, Perry (Robin) Pratt, Martin (Liz) Pratt and James Pratt, Jr.; sisters Kay L. (Don) Kotwica, Jean R. Bennett and Susan J. (Steve) Stark; grandchildren Marie (Mathew) Clark, Richard Noga, Jr., Jamie (Joe), Sean (Christy), Karly, Christopher (Evangeline), David (Sarah), Dustin (Amanda), Mason, Katelyn (Trevor), Taylor, Jacob, Laura, Samuel IV (Beth), Jonathan and James; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her brother Robert W. Downing and sister Joan A. Ross.

There will a private memorial service for Sandra held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.