Sandra M. Willet

AUBURN — Sandra M. Willet, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Rumsey Smith.

Sandra enjoyed working at Casey Park Elementary School and seeing all the children learning and growing. She also loved to play card games, going out to the casinos to play bingo and watching cooking shows. Sandra enjoyed cooking for all the family, holiday gatherings, and any time she was together with family.

She is survived by her children: Debra (Kevin) Weatherwax, Michael Campbell (Nichole), Nathan Campbell (Marj); siblings: Betty (John) Shaffer, Linda Byroads, James (Linda) Smith, John Smith, Jr.; grandchildren: Joseph Cook (Shannon), Amber Cook (Michael), Tyler Whyte (Lisa), Kayla Whyte, Austin Whyte; and many other grandchildren; beloved great-grandchildren: Marcus, Landen, Alexandrea, Breyden, Tyler, Jr., Charlotte, Harper and Kenzleigh

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m.

