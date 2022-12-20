Sandra P. O'Connor

Aug. 18, 1970 - Dec. 15, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Sandra P. O'Connor, 52, of Weedsport, peacefully crossed the rainbow bridge on Dec. 15, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by tremendous love from her loved ones. Sandra was born in Key West, FL on Aug. 18, 1970, but lived a majority of her life in Virginia Beach, VA.

Sandra was the daughter of the late Arthur Hamlin and Sadie Pearl (Hiedebrecht) Price. Sandra proudly served in the United States Air Force as a Korean Linguist. Sandra was eventually stationed in South Korea, where she met her loving, partner in crime, David, who luckily was stationed alongside her.

After completing their family with their loving kids, Jacqueline and AJ O'Connor, Sandra returned to school to become the most compassionate nurse. Sandra's nursing career began with Oncology and Hospice nursing in Virginia Beach. After moving to New York, she continued her Oncology nursing career with coworkers that had become a second family to her at Crouse Hospital for 12 years. Due to her loving Crouse family, Sandra had the fortunate opportunity to choose the most compassionate oncology doctor, Dr. Churney, that she had worked side-by-side with at Crouse. Sandra then worked as an Assistant Unit Manager at Elderwood.

Sandra then decided there was more need for her in the community, so she began her own homecare business, Elder Home Care CNY. Sandra spent her life spreading more love and compassion than could ever be described. She always enjoyed family and friend time, traveling, beach walks and sitting on the porch with a cigarette in her hand. The impact she has made on countless number of friends, families and patients/clients with her compassionate, kind soul, will continue to live on and be remembered.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, David O'Connor; her loving daughter, Jacqueline G. O'Connor; her loving son, AJ O'Connor; her sister, Teresa Price (Mark Spangler); her granddaughter, whom she adored, Sadie Grace Wallon; her nieces and nephews: Lance, Crystal, Nicole, Jen, Kimber, Tyler, Gwendolyn, Gregory, Gabe, Keara; and countless friends she has made throughout her life. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her brother, Mark A. Powers.

Calling hours for Sandra will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. Both will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport, 8871 S. Seneca Street, Weedsport, NY 13166. Arrangements are graciously done by White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

Donations in Sandra's memory may be made at mealtrain.com/7dv9gm, all proceeds will be contributed toward a memorial bench, that location is to be decided, Crouse Memorial brick and remainder will be donated to her business, Elder Home Care CNY. To offer condolences or share fond memories with the family, please visit at whitechapel.com.