Sanford A. Ward

Sept. 11, 1929 - May 15, 2021

GAFFNEY, SC - Sanford A. Ward, 91, passed away May 15, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Sandy spent most of his life living at Koenig's Point on Owasco Lake. He moved to Gaffney, SC in 2009. Sandy (as many people knew him) was born on September 11, 1929 in the town of Throop, NY to the late Harry J. and Viola (Hunt) Ward.

Sandy graduated from Weedsport Central School in 1946. Sandy joined the Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion #109 in Gaffney, a Boy Scout Leader, a life member of Cayuga County Sportsman Club in Auburn, NY, and served as President of the club in 1975. Sandy retired from JB Trucking Service in 1991 and was a Walmart greeter in 2008.

Sandy was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Auburn, NY since 1968 was a Past District Deputy from 1988-1990. After moving to Gaffney, he joined the Masonic Lodge here, as well as the Hejaz Shrine Club.

Sandy enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and telling jokes. Before moving to Gaffney, he enjoyed making maple syrup and sharing with friends and family.