Sanford A. Ward
Sept. 11, 1929 - May 15, 2021
GAFFNEY, SC - Sanford A. Ward, 91, passed away May 15, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Sandy spent most of his life living at Koenig's Point on Owasco Lake. He moved to Gaffney, SC in 2009. Sandy (as many people knew him) was born on September 11, 1929 in the town of Throop, NY to the late Harry J. and Viola (Hunt) Ward.
Sandy graduated from Weedsport Central School in 1946. Sandy joined the Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion #109 in Gaffney, a Boy Scout Leader, a life member of Cayuga County Sportsman Club in Auburn, NY, and served as President of the club in 1975. Sandy retired from JB Trucking Service in 1991 and was a Walmart greeter in 2008.
Sandy was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Auburn, NY since 1968 was a Past District Deputy from 1988-1990. After moving to Gaffney, he joined the Masonic Lodge here, as well as the Hejaz Shrine Club.
Sandy enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and telling jokes. Before moving to Gaffney, he enjoyed making maple syrup and sharing with friends and family.
On December 27, 2003, he married Carol J. Radcliffe in Walmart, where they both worked.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Lynnette French (Charles) and Laura Clark (Patrick Signor); his sons Clair Ward and Craig Ward (Anita), all of Auburn, NY; a step-son, Douglas Radcliffe of Genoa, NY; a step-daughter, Sandra McKeon (Jim), of Mooresville, NC; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; five sisters, Hellen Davies of Port Byron, NY, Tula May Forbes of Deland, FL, Thora Nash of Weedsport, NY, Avis Mason of The Villages, FL, and Kay Herrick of Apopka, FL; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joyce C. Ward, a brother, H. Leslie Ward, daughter-in-law, Donna Ward and granddaughter Alaina French.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Auburn Masonic Lodge #124, 5593 NY 34, Auburn, NY 13021.
A celebration of life with Masonic Rights and Military Honors will be at the Auburn Masonic Lodge, 5593 NY RT 34, Auburn on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 6:00 pm.