Santina 'Sandy' Gonnella

AUBURN — Santina "Sandy" (Basile) Gonnella, 91, formerly of Connect 55+ at 138 Standart Ave., Auburn passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Saverio and Maria Assunta (Cacioppo) Basile. Sandy, as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was a Central High School graduate, Class of 1950.

She previously worked at General Electric, East Hill Family Medical, owned and pioneered the first all female gym in Auburn, named Slimline. Sandy was part owner of the Master's Craft Store for several years. She retired from the Auburn Enlarged City School District as a teachers' aide for more than 25 years of service.

Sandy enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, collecting anything MacKenzie Childs and traveling to various locations, especially Ocean Isle. Above everything Sandy was a very devout Christian and loved people, especially her family. She cherished all the special times she was fortunate enough to spend with them. She will be sadly missed.

Sandy is survived by her five daughters: Carol Ann Dodge, of Auburn, Donna Marie (Lewis) O'Hare, of Auburn, Susan Anne (Robert) Clifford, of Aurelius, Sharon Jo (Paul) Kellogg, of Auburn, Mary Jo (Paul) Keba, of Auburn; eight grandchildren: Margaret (Jeremy), Brian (Kristy), Cara, Christopher, Zachary (Alisha), Max, Faith, John; great-grandchildren: Lewis, Celesta, Callahan, Paxton, Deliliah; and special niece, Lisa (Allan) Miller.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was also predeceased by her husband, John in 2016 and first husband, Joseph in 1962, a sister, Josephine (Frank) Basile, granddaughter, Amy O'Hare, grandson, Patrick Cushing and a niece, Ann-Marie Basile.

Calling hours are Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services are Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.