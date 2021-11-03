Santo J. Caruana

AUBURN — Santo J. Caruana, 70, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Luigi and Angelina (Lopresti) Caruana. Santo was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and former graduate of Central High School.

Santo was employed for more than 33 years by the former McQuay International in Auburn. Santo was an avid sports fan and loved following the New York Yankees and New York Giants sports teams. He also enjoyed his daily coffee gatherings with his friends at Dunkin, collecting baseball cards and taking an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Above everything, Santo cherished the times spent with his family and especially loved becoming a grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Antonietta (Campanella) Caruana of Auburn; son, Luigi and his wife, Christina Caruana, of Liverpool; two grandchildren: Giovanni and Ariana; a brother, Joseph (Irene) Caruana, of Syracuse; sister-in-law, Luisa and Frank Giacona, of Port Byron; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives; and friends both near and far.

Santo's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 4, 20201 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.