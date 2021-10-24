Sara Keough Jacoba (nee Bloxsom)

July 28, 1923 - Oct. 3, 2021

AUBURN - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sara Keough Jacoba (nee Bloxsom) on October 3, 2021, at age 98 – our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

The family is hosting a true Celebration of Life on October 31, 2021 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at the Apple Station Winery, 5279 Cross Rd., Cayuga, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital to help defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

To view her complete obituary, leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.