Sarah Elizabeth Penafeather

BALDWINSVILLE — Sarah E. Penafeather, 74, passed away peacefully at home. She was born in Auburn to Marion and Rena Clark. Sarah graduated from Union Springs and went on to nursing school to become a LPN. After she married her husband Tom, she left nursing to raise her three children. Sarah returned to nursing after the kids were grown and retired from Child Health Care Associates. She enjoyed bowling, following the Yankees and for many years was a SU basketball season ticket holder. Sarah treasured her time with her grandchildren.