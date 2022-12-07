Sarah Elizabeth Updike

Oct. 7, 1981 – Nov. 30, 2022

AUBURN — Sarah Updike, beloved daughter of Sharon Kowal and the late Donald Updike, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Sarah was a life resident of the Auburn area. She attended Auburn High School.

She was employed by National Maintenance Supply and Service. She loved to garden, hunt, and fish. She spent most of her time with her father before his passing, and together they taught her son Elijah to hunt and fish. She was so proud of him as she told him often.

Left to cherish Sarah's memory is her son Elijah Lawton who was her whole world. She was looking forward to seeing him graduate from Auburn High School this year.

She is also survived by her mother, Sharon Kowal; her sisters: Melissa Heckstall (Mike) and Donna Updike; four nieces: Aneesa, Mecca, Alexis (Kyle) and Madison; two nephews: Lukas and Justin; a great-nephew, Liam; and great-niece, Zuri. Also surviving is her son's father, Shawn Lawton; numerous aunts uncles and cousins; including special cousins: Jesse and Dan Updike.

Sarah was predeceased by her uncle, Billy Updike and her father, Donald Updike who she is finally reunited in eternal rest with.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

