Sarah J. Penna
AUBURN - Sarah J. Penna, 89, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina ( Buliteri) Penna. Sarah was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, where she also was a member of their Sacred Heart Society. Sarah retired from General Electric after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time outdoors especially if it was a hot, sunny day. Sarah also loved to bake, knit and play an occasional card game. Sarah's home was always open to her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting them , especially during many holidays. She is survived by her sister Betty (Bill) Klink of Auburn, several nieces, nephews , cousins and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by three sisters: Theresa Cannizzo, Marion Connors, Josephine Barwinczak, and brother, Carmen Penna.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church for Sarah's Mass of Christian burial.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.