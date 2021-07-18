Sarah J. Penna

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina ( Buliteri) Penna. Sarah was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, where she also was a member of their Sacred Heart Society. Sarah retired from General Electric after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time outdoors especially if it was a hot, sunny day. Sarah also loved to bake, knit and play an occasional card game. Sarah's home was always open to her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting them , especially during many holidays. She is survived by her sister Betty (Bill) Klink of Auburn, several nieces, nephews , cousins and great nieces and nephews.