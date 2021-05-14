Sarah N. Forbes

Dec. 3, 1923 - May 11, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Sarah N. Forbes, 97, formerly of Weedsport, passed away, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.

Mrs. Forbes was born in Port Byron, NY on December 3, 1923 to the late Howard and Willhelmina (Rossman) Blass.

Sarah is survived by her children Arthur (Anna) Forbes, Floyd (Linda) Forbes, Nancy (Dan) Alcock, Shirley Hayes, Theresa Murphy, Sandra (Wayne) Ray, Roger (Shirley) Forbes, Hazel (Kenny) Lee, Carol Bennett, Gary (Linda) Forbes, Walter (Betty) Forbes and Rosemary (Bruce) Sherman; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Leroy Forbes; her daughter, Joyce Forbes; her grandson, Mike Murphy; and her siblings Violet Carp and Glenn Blass.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Services will be held privately for the family.

Contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to a charity of ones choice. To offer condolences for the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.