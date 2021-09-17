Sarajane Vitale

She enjoyed many outdoor activities, gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She also was very active enjoying volleyball, league bowling and the pitch league that she and Paul played on for years with their many friends. She and Paul enjoyed their many trips that they took each year to the Adirondacks and Old Forge area. She was especially known for the love and care that she gave her garden and many flowers that she planted and took care of every year. She had a true compassion and care for anyone she met, including all the animals on the farm, especially her cats and dogs.