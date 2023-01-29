Saveria Josephine Speno

Aug. 25, 1920 - Jan. 21, 2023

WATERLOO - Saveria "Sarah" Josephine Speno, 102, a life-long resident of Waterloo passed peacefully on Saturday January 21, 2023, at Huntington Nursing Home, Waterloo NY.

Family and friends may call from 6:00–8:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Doran Funeral Home, 30 Center St., Waterloo, NY. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, February 3, 2023, with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, American Heart Association or St. Jude's Hospital.

Sarah was born August 25, 1920, to Natala and Carmelo Ilacqua. She attended St. Mary's School as a little girl and graduated from Waterloo High School as an Honor Student – 5th in her class in 1937. She frequently attended her class reunions, the last in 2019 where she was one of three surviving members.

On October 27, 1945, she married Carmen J. Speno from Auburn, NY who she met at a USO dance during World War II prior to his deployment. They were married for 66 years, until Carmen's passing in 2011. Just like in their beginning, they always enjoyed dancing with each other.

Sarah was primarily a home maker who put her family FIRST each day. Her thoughtful and humble demeanor supported her family as well as displayed in her community. She was also employed at Gould's Pumps in the Accounting Department for five years as well as a part time Bookkeeper at O'Dell's Pharmacy in Waterloo until her retirement in the mid-'80s.

Sarah was known for her common sense approach to money and stretching every dollar to its max. She enjoyed sports, particularly the NY Yankees and watching her son and especially her granddaughters play sports.

Sarah is survived by her son, Stephen; three grandchildren, Nicole (Kate) Maseno, Jennifer (Jen) Kristensen, Alyssa (Efrain) Velazquez; five great-grandchildren, Gianna, Charlotte, Sophia, Thea, and Olivia; nephew, Rev. Michael McNally of Ft. Meyers, FL; and two nieces, Judy (Michael) Austin and Natalie (William) Kessler, both of Nashville TN.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Carmen; parents, Natala and Carmelo; brother, Joseph and his wife, Thelma Ilacqua; sister, Frances and her husband, James McNally; and sister, Mary Ilacqua.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.