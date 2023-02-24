Scott E. Laird

May 14, 1958 - Feb. 20, 2023

ERIE, CO — On Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, Scott E. Laird passed away at his home in Erie, CO at the age of 64 due to complications resulting from advanced throat cancer.

Scott was born in Auburn, NY on May 14, 1958, to Richard and Lorraine Laird. In 1980, Scott moved to Boulder, CO to enjoy skiing and hunting in the Rocky Mountains. Scott was a journeyman glazier who had a long and successful career in the Denver metro area. He met his future wife, Patti, when she moved to Boulder from Auburn in 1982. They were married on April 13, 1985 and together raised four children.

Scott was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He is remembered for his loyalty, humor, determination, generosity, and force of personality. Scott was always the first to lend a hand to anyone in need and was just as quick to crack a joke. Any room with Scott in it was filled with laughter. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening and shared his love of the outdoors with his family. He had many lifelong friends who became family to him.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Dick; mother, Lorraine (Giroux); and granddaughter, RayLynn Obenchain.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Northway) Laird; children: Sarah (Jordi Kerr) Laird, Justin (Brittny) Laird, Jessica (Michael) Obenchain, and Jared Laird; his brother, Richard (Lottrell) Laird; and sister, Colleen (Daryl) Huber; four grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is being planned for Scott, more details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the Laird family is accepting donations toward a remembrance plaque which will be placed in a location of significance to Scott. If so moved, please mail donations directly to Patti Laird. For further questions or information, please email ScottLairdMemorial@gmail.com