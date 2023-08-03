Scott J. Malenick

July 11, 1959 - July 31, 2023

AUBURN - Scott J. Malenick, 64, of Frances Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 31, 2023 at his home. Born in Auburn July 11, 1959, he is the son of Gloria Jetty Malenick and the late George Malenick.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School and in his early employment, Scott worked for ALCO and Meals on Wheels before he was employed as a painter with McQuay International prior to retiring. He enjoyed all things music, playing his guitar and also had a strong interest in creating art and drawing.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Malenick, of Auburn; sisters: Kim LaLonde (Robert), of Auburn, Karen McLaughlin (Mike), of Auburn and Laurie Wise (Ike), of NC; two brothers: Mark Malenick (Jill), of Auburn and George Malenick, of Auburn; one uncle, Edward Martin, of Auburn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no funeral services at this time. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

