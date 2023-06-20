Scott K. Bockes

April 24, 1969 - June 16, 2023

MANLIUS — Scott K. Bockes, 54, Elmbrook Drive, Manlius, died Friday, June 16, 2023 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, where he had been a patient for the past six months.

Born in Syracuse on April 24, 1969, he was the son of Keith E. and Mary Jean (O'Brien) Bockes. A lifelong resident of Syracuse, Scott graduated from Henninger High School.

Thank you to the staff on the South 5th Floor at Crouse Hospital who cared and loved him, who he certainly loved back. They are the BEST!

We would like to extend additional thanks to Natalie Pride and Gloria Brownlee from the ARC.

When Scott was young, he enjoyed swimming, skating and competing in the Special Olympics. Scott was of Catholic faith.

Later, he enjoyed working at the ARC Center doing piece work. Scott loved bowling, dancing, word search puzzles, Elvis, WWE and Superman. He traveled to many locations for vacations including, Graceland, Marine Land, Hershey Park, NYC to see the Rockettes and Disneyland. He loved his sister Sue's dogs, Rosie and Mollie.

Scott was a gentle, quiet, loving, happy and stubborn soul who will be missed greatly, as Scott would say "That's right!"

Surviving are his four sisters and their spouses: Carol and William "Hugh" Buyea and Susan and Tom Muehl, all of Oneida, Kathy and Richard Redden, of East Syracuse and Lynn and Tom Rinaldi, of Greenfield, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.