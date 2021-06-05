Scott L. Klipple

MORAVIA — Scott L. Klipple, 59, of Moravia, NY died unexpectedly Monday, May 31, 2021 at home.

Scott was born in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Craig and Sandra (Stone) Klipple.

He was a graduate of Moravia H.S. Class of 1979, a graduate of TC3 and received his BA at SUNY Morrisville. Scott was a longtime employee with Tops Friendly Markets in Ithaca/Lansing, NY.

He is survived by a sister, Denise (Jeff) Swan, of Genoa; one nephew, Brandin Brown, of Moravia; uncle, Dale (Barbara) Klipple, of PA; and uncle, Wayne (Peggy) Harris, of PA; many cousins and countless wonderful co-workers and friends!!

Per Scott's wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service. His family will have a celebration of life at a later date, all together in Pennsylvania.

Contributions can be made in Scott's name to Moravia Four Town First Aid Squad.

Arrangements are with the Wade Funeral & Cremation Service, Moravia, NY.