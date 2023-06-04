Scott O. Meroney

Jan. 20, 1966 - May 19, 2023

JORDAN - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Scott O. Meroney of Jordan, NY, at the age of 57, on May 19, 2023.

He was a hard-working, loving father and husband, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Scott was an Air Force Veteran and was proud of his son Sam's continued service in the Army. He was an avid nature enthusiast, and enjoyed all things science.

Scott is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his children Sam, Emma, and Reagan; his parents, Robert and Bernadine of Kansas City; his siblings Bob, Sam, Ellen, Charles, John, and Sean; as well as his many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Elbridge Community Church.