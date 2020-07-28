× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott S. White

Sept. 28, 1992 — July 24, 2020

AUBURN — Scott S. White, 27 of Auburn, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Scott was born in Louisiana on September 28, 1992, and raised in Port Byron.

Scott was employed with Xylem, Inc. Manufacturing in Auburn and was proudly serving our country with the Army National Guard.

Scott was the most memorable soul, every person he has ever interacted with will never forget the genuine and unique personality he shared with us. Scott liked to work on his vehicles and spend time with his many friends.

Scott is survived by his loving family, his mother Katherine Wise and her fiance' Jessie Dennis; his father, Scott R. White; his siblings, Jacob, Kyle, Kacey, Chaz, Sydney, Emma and Kaleb; his grandparents, Deborah Jones, Dan and Trudy White , June and Ping Lin, and Chuck Denny (Patti); his aunts, Amy (Greg) Church, Candace (Shannon) Reeves and Rebecca Denny; his uncle, Daniel (Beth) White Jr.; niece, Emma, his beloved dog, Liu; and several cousins.

Scott was predeceased by his grandfather, Carl L. Jones, in 2013 and James Collins, whom he considered as a brother, in 2019. Scott had many close friends that were loved like family.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport, on Wednesday, July 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 5 p.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Donations in Scott's Memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.