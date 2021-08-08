Scott T. Garrett

AUBURN - Scott T. Garrett, 31, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 2, 2021.

He was born in N. Tonawanda, NY the son of Brian and Judy (Govenettio) Garrett. Scott received his Bachelor's Degree from George Washington University, where he also excelled in cross country and was scholarly chosen for his running skills and also his leadership in the NROTC program. Scott would complete college and enter the military, where he would serve our country proudly and honorably in the Marines, as a Second Lieutenant.

He was currently employed by Lowe's as their sales flooring specialist. Scott was an avid Buffalo Bills football fan and very talented musician. He played numerous instruments, including the guitar and harmonica. Above everything, he loved and cherished his wife, with whom he has been with more than eight years.