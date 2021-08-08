Scott T. Garrett
AUBURN - Scott T. Garrett, 31, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 2, 2021.
He was born in N. Tonawanda, NY the son of Brian and Judy (Govenettio) Garrett. Scott received his Bachelor's Degree from George Washington University, where he also excelled in cross country and was scholarly chosen for his running skills and also his leadership in the NROTC program. Scott would complete college and enter the military, where he would serve our country proudly and honorably in the Marines, as a Second Lieutenant.
He was currently employed by Lowe's as their sales flooring specialist. Scott was an avid Buffalo Bills football fan and very talented musician. He played numerous instruments, including the guitar and harmonica. Above everything, he loved and cherished his wife, with whom he has been with more than eight years.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his loving wife Ashley Garrett; three siblings and their children: sister Siobhan (James) Brown and Aoibhinn and Eleanor; sister Jessica (Thomas) Jackson and Anthony, Gianna and Shea; sister Nora Garrett and close companion Benjamin Wallace; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Morgan and Kathryn Smith; maternal grandparents Dominic and Shirley Govenettio; his godparents Cate Horucy and Vincent Govenettio; several other relatives, friends; and his beloved canine companion "Athena."
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Mary Garrett.
Friends are invited to join the family for calling hours next Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 11-1 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A brief service will follow with military honors performed inside of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to, Helio Health, 555 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13202.