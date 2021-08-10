Scott Thomas Garrett

Scott was born in North Tonawanda, NY, the son of Brian and Judy (Govenettio) Garrett. He was an energetic little boy who was curious about everything around him. His enthusiasm for learning helped him develop his passions in life as a musician, writer, and avid reader. A natural athlete, Scott's running career began at Auburn High School where his speed and endurance earned him a Division 1 Scholarship in running and academics to George Washington University. While attending George Washington University, he was recognized for his leadership skills in the NROTC program. He served our country proudly and honorably as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marines Corps. After serving, Scott returned home and met the love of his life, Ashley Spencer. She brightened Scott's life with love, laughter, and Athena (their dog!). Seven years later, they celebrated their love with a beautiful Christmas-themed wedding on Dec. 7, 2019.