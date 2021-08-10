Scott Thomas Garrett
Scott Thomas Garrett, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY. He was a devoted husband, loving son, adored brother, and cherished uncle.
Scott was born in North Tonawanda, NY, the son of Brian and Judy (Govenettio) Garrett. He was an energetic little boy who was curious about everything around him. His enthusiasm for learning helped him develop his passions in life as a musician, writer, and avid reader. A natural athlete, Scott's running career began at Auburn High School where his speed and endurance earned him a Division 1 Scholarship in running and academics to George Washington University. While attending George Washington University, he was recognized for his leadership skills in the NROTC program. He served our country proudly and honorably as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marines Corps. After serving, Scott returned home and met the love of his life, Ashley Spencer. She brightened Scott's life with love, laughter, and Athena (their dog!). Seven years later, they celebrated their love with a beautiful Christmas-themed wedding on Dec. 7, 2019.
Family and friends defined Scott's life. He loved family traditions like breakfast with cousins in Grandma and Grandpa's kitchen, summers in Zoar Valley, adventures with family in the Adirondacks, and watching Buffalo Bills football games. Scott's friends and family naturally gravitated toward his iconic sense of humor, and they appreciated his ability to make them feel connected. Scott's gift for music also inspired and brought joy to others. He played numerous instruments, but most loved playing the guitar, harmonica, and singing.
Scott Thomas Garrett will be remembered and loved by his wife, Ashley (Spencer) Garrett, of Auburn, NY; his loving parents, Brian and Judy Garrett, of Auburn, NY; his devoted sisters: Siobhan and James Brown (Aoibhinn, Eleanor), of Bel Air, MD, Jessica and Thomas Jackson (Anthony, Gianna, and Shea), of Auburn, NY, Nora Garrett and close companion, Benjamin Wallace, of Albany, NY; his caring in-laws, Morgan and Kathryn Smith, of Knoxville, TN; his devoted grandparents, Dominic and Shirley Govenettio, of Derby, NY, and John and Mary Garrett (predeceased); and his doting godparents, Cate Horucy and Vincent Govenettio. Scott will remain in the hearts and prayers of his 28 aunts and uncles; 37 cousins; and countless friends.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, NY. A brief memorial service with military honors will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helio Health https://www.helio.health/.