Sean M. Bell

Sean M. Bell

Sean M. Bell

June 11, 1991 - Dec. 18, 2022

CAYUGA - Sean M. Bell, 31, of Cayuga, NY passed away December 18, 2022. Sean was born on June 11, 1991 in Auburn, NY. He graduated from Union Springs High School in 2010. Sean always knew how to appreciate the little things in life. The smallest things would make him so happy and he always had the biggest smile on his face.

He is survived by, as he would say, his favorite mother, Lisa Bell-Silcox; his "favorite sister" Alyson Walters; his Big Ma, Penny Bell; his step father, Todd Silcox; his uncles: William Bell, Scott Bell, and Frank Bell; his aunt, Carrie Bell; and his cousins: Austin Bell, Morgan Carr, Morgan Sheets, Cassie Mattes, and Catheryn Bell. He was preceased by his maternal grandfather, Carl Bell, "Poppy" and his aunt, Christine Bell.

A celebration of Sean's life will take place in June 2023.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a condolence or memory with the family.

