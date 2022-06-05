Sharon A. Strecker Prindle

JORDAN - Sharon A. Strecker Prindle, 59, of Jordan, NY, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She was the wife of David Prindle.

Sharon was a life resident of the area, and was self employed. She enjoyed life and was a very happy person. She was a free spirit who did her own thing. Sharon was good hearted, and loved sending cards to family at every holiday. She enjoyed caring for the elderly. Sharon treated everyone with utmost respect. She will be greatly missed.

Besides her husband, Sharon is survived by her children David (Jade) Kalet and Amber (Tommy Brown) Kalet and her granddaughter, Kimberly Kalet. She is also survived by her mother, Patricia Strecker of Auburn; her father, Richard (Linda) Strecker of Florida; her sister, Sue (Joe) Kalet; her brother, Jeffrey Strecker; sister, Christine Strecker Turner; uncle, Stephen (Bert) Murinka and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sharon are private. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn 13021.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.