AUBURN — Sharon J. Phillips, 62, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, with her loving husband at her side. She was born in Greece, NY the daughter of the late Richard and Jeanne Schutte Finucane.

Sharon graduated from Greece Athena High School and worked at various restaurants in New York state. She loved animals of every species and cherished each and every one of them. Sharon was a very generous, giving, kindhearted woman that would give you the shirt off her back and never think twice about it. She was an avid Notre Dame and Auburn Doubledays sports fan, seldom missing a game.