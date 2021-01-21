Sharon J. Phillips
AUBURN — Sharon J. Phillips, 62, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, with her loving husband at her side. She was born in Greece, NY the daughter of the late Richard and Jeanne Schutte Finucane.
Sharon graduated from Greece Athena High School and worked at various restaurants in New York state. She loved animals of every species and cherished each and every one of them. Sharon was a very generous, giving, kindhearted woman that would give you the shirt off her back and never think twice about it. She was an avid Notre Dame and Auburn Doubledays sports fan, seldom missing a game.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 25 years, Stephen Phillips; three children: Dianne, Marcus, Amanda, stepdaughter, Danica; grandchildren: Alfredo, Cameron, Maria, Noah; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private prayer service will be held this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.