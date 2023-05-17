Sharon L. Wargo

GENOA - Sharon L. Wargo, a longtime resident of Genoa, and recent resident of Walden Place in Cortland, died on Mother's Day while celebrating with her son's family. She was a mere 30 days away from becoming an Octogenarian.

Our mom was a force to be reckoned with and a wicked smart lady. Crossword puzzles, logic problems, great books, and jigsaw puzzles kept her entertained and she never missed a good classic movie or musical. Group sing-alongs with her friends at Walden Place gave her great joy. It was an unofficial rule that we not call during Jeopardy, because there was always more to learn. She actually wore out her dictionary and was a stickler for proper grammar. Mom played the lottery for years and we're pretty sure she's more than a little perturbed that her chances of winning "The Big One" have officially ended.

Mom's work life started early and only ratcheted up when she became a farm wife at 18. A farmer's wife really has to do it all, and Mom never let the business down. She became a successful real estate agent in the 80's and eventually finished her career at Cornell as a Construction Manager. The challenges, responsibility, and camaraderie at Cornell were some of her favorite memories. Over the years she volunteered at everything from the Groton School Board to the Lansing Ambulance and most recently as the unofficial Mayor and resident reader at Walden Place.

She leaves behind her three children Michele, Mike (Michelle), and Jocelyn (Kevin). She closely followed the exploits of her grandchildren Alysha, Brianna, Kevin, Jr. (Erin), and Josh (Natalie); and a great-grandchild, Priseis. Sharon is also survived by her sister, Jean (Ed); and her sisters-in-law Elsie and Eleanor; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends both old and new. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Wargo.

Mom's lungs could tell a cautionary tale about the effects of smoking. COPD severely affected her later life, so don't be afraid to quit smoking in her honor.

A private interment will be in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry. Friends are invited to a gathering at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 274 Seventy-Six Road in Brooktondale.

In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously directed to the United Church of Genoa, 10070 NYS Rt. 90, Genoa, NY 13071 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are entrusted to Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.