Sharon McMahon Duffy

June 1, 1950 - March 5, 2022

SYRACUSE — Sharon McMahon Duffy, of Syracuse, NY, died peacefully at home on March 5, 2022 at the age of 71. Sharon was born to Edward and Agnes McMahon in Jersey City, NJ on June 1, 1950.

She moved to Syracuse with her family shortly after. Sharon graduated from Bishop Ludden High School in 1968 and worked briefly for the New York Telephone Company. In addition to being a homemaker, Sharon was a dedicated caregiver for her mother in her later years. She worked various jobs throughout her life but most enjoyed her time as church secretary for Calvary Chapel of Syracuse. Sharon was an avid reader and flower gardener who adored her pets and spending time with family and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judith. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Melissa (Michael) Kowaleski, of Newark, NY, Christopher (Jennifer) Coopper, of Auburn NY, Jason (Mary) Coopper, of Baldwinsville, NY and Emily Duffy, of Syracuse, NY; stepchildren: Jeannine (Marty) Voltz, of Fort Mill, SC and Shannon Duffy, of Central Square, NY; grandchildren: Michael, Jeremy, Jacob and Jadon Kowaleski, Addison and Chase Coopper, Payton Marshall, Alexander, Collin, and Lauren Voltz; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Kowaleski; her sister, Arlene Meech; and several cherished nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Most Holy Rosary Church. Calling hours will be prior from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at church. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kennedy's Disease Association or Helping Hounds.

Please share condolences at edwardjryanandson.com.