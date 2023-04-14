Sharon P. Cardinale

Oct. 30, 1945 - April 11, 2023

AUBURN — Sharon P. Cardinale, 77, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1945 in Auburn, to the late Kenneth and Eleanor Morgan Shaft.

Sharon worked for Mercy Rehabilitation for 30 years before retiring and loving the simple life. Sharon enjoyed bowling in a women's league for many years including a team with her sisters known as "Sister Act" and dancing. She also enjoyed the entertainment of bingo, playing cards, visiting casinos and playing her scratchies. She had a love for her elephant collectibles.

Sharon's greatest treasure in life was spending time with her children and family.

She is survived by her children: Joseph Cardinale, John (Holly) Cardinale, Ronald Cardinale, Darren (Tracy) Cardinale, Michele (Terry) Dransfield and James (Tonya) Martinez; 20 grandchildren; and siblings: Kenneth Shaft, Diane (Bill) Feocco, Jane (Terry) Mack, Shirley (Alan) Carpenter, Maryanne Gleason, Nancy (Tico) Mazzeo and Dorothy (Chuck) Donato.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her brothers: Gary, Alan and Ronald and grandson, Andrew Owen.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.