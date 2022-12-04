 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon Ruth Gould

Sharon Ruth Gould, 79, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Harry and June Clark.

She graduated from Baldwinsville High School and went on to marry and raise a large family.

She is survived by her sons Dan (Lori) and Todd (Laurie) Gould; stepsons Bob and Mike (Pam) Williams; stepdaughter, Debbie (Joe) Carter; grandchildren Harry, Lily, Steffanie, Anthony, Jeremy and Nathan; great-grandchildren Vanessa, Alexandria, Grayson, Caleb, Chloe and Genevieve; and many friends.

In addition to being a wife, mother and homemaker, she worked as a nurse's aide. All who knew her loved her sweet demeanor and will miss her cheerfulness.

Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY 13140. Memorial service to follow 2:00 p.m. from the funeral home, burial pending weather at Spring Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sharon's memory to the Center for Disability Services via this link: cfdsny.org.

