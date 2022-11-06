Shawn Adams

Dec. 17, 1990 - Nov. 1, 2022

WEEDSPORT - Shawn Adams, 31, of VanBuren Street, Weedsport, lost his battle with addiction Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Born December 17, 1990 he was the son of Dylan and Michele (Stimpson) Adams.

During his time on Earth, Shawn enjoyed music, video games and a love of Calvin and Hobbes. While Shawn was unable to overcome his own demons, he was always encouraging others while on their path to recovery, and ensured everyone knew how proud of them he was. His absolute greatest joy in life was spending time with his nieces and nephews.

In addition to Dylan and Michele; Shawn is survived by his beloved "Nana", Carol Gruman of Weedsport; his aunt "Kewy" Kerry Weeks of Weedsport; three sisters, Christina Adams (Joshua) of Cato, Marissa Adams of Auburn, and Angela Ledbetter (Jon) of FL; nieces and nephews DeVon, Isabella, Nora, Derek, Jaxon, Jonathan, Jr., and Annalee; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his uncle Christopher Weeks.

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Shawn to Nick's Ride, 13 Chapel Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.