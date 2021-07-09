Shawn Marie (Karlik) Harris

MONTEZUMA - Shawn Marie (Karlik) Harris, 55, of Montezuma, passed away after a nine year battle with cancer.

Shawn grew up in Marrietta and graduated from Marcellus Central School Class of 1983. She lived in Auburn when she met the love of her life and moved to his farm in Montezuma.

She loved helping people any way she could whether it was family, friends or complete strangers. She had a heart of gold and always had a smile on her face.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Daniel Harris; her father, Richard Karlik; sisters Michele Wheeler and Traci Karlik (Dan Cook); a brother, Gregory (Heather) Karlik; her niece, Sarah Argus; nephews Evan and Dan Dawson Karlik and Dakota Wheeler; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by brothers Steven J. and Richard S., all of her grandparents and her mother, Julia V. Karlik.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 4- 6:00 p.m. from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

Funeral Services will follow. Interment will be 11:00 a.m., Monday at Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop, NY.