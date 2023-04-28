Shawn P. Peters

Dec. 27, 1978 - April 25, 2023

AUBURN — Shawn P. Peters, 44, of Milligan Street, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

Born in Rochester on Dec. 27, 1978, the son of Kathleen Peters, he lived most of his life in the Auburn area.

Shawn enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting, and was an avid fan of all sports, especially racing and faithfully supporting his Buffalo Bills. When he wasn't outside, he could be found online, playing Call of Duty or doing what he truly loved, spending time with his niece, Madison, and his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Kathleen Peters and Carl Corey; Shawn is survived by his sister, Gina Peters (fiance, Scott Banks); adoring niece, Madison Butts, all of Auburn; his grandmother, Betty Smith, of Rochester; aunt, Jennie Lancaster, of Auburn; brother, who was his best friend, Jamie Rao; as well as several additional aunts and uncles.

Shawn was predeceased by his sister, Mary Peters.

Calling hours will be conducted Monday, May 1, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be offered Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

