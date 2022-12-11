Shelley M. Hickox

April 17, 1971 - Dec. 6, 2022

AUBURN - Shelley M. Hickox, 51, of Janet Street, Auburn, passed away December 6, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born April 17, 1971 in Auburn,

Shelley enjoyed baking and decorating pastries and in her younger years, worked with victims of domestic violence. She loved the time spent with her family as well her beloved cats Franklin, Lucy and Chloe. Shelley was a huge fan of Dave Matthews Band, seeing them more than fifty times with her good friend "Goo".

She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Sue (Rossman) Thurston of Auburn and Wlliam and Phyllis Van Horn of Cato; two daughters, Abby Hickox of Auburn and Kayleigh Atwell (Michael) of VA; sister, Tammy Thurston Grant of Auburn; brothers Timothy VanHorn (Sandra) of FL and Paul VanHorn of Albany; two grandchildren, Sylvia Hickox and Amelia Greene; and several nieces and nephews.

Shelley was predeceased in April by her husband Aaron Hickox.

Calling hours will be conducted Monday, December 12, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m., following calling hours, in the Red Suspender Room at Curley's.

Contributions may be made in memory of Shelley to the Lupus Foundation of America at http://www.lupus.org.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.