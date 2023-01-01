Shelly Anne Vatter

1964 - 2022

HEUVELTON - Shelly Anne Vatter, of Heuvelton, formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022 at age 58.

Beloved daughter of the late, William and Barbara Vatter; late brother, James "Jimmy" Vatter; late boyfriend of over 20 loving years, Dennis Quimby. Loving mother to Nicole Avery and her husband Steven, and her other daughter, Monique Roberts of Auburn; dear sister of Sara Moynihan and her late husband David of Camillus; loving aunt to Allison Mee and her husband Peter of Winchester, MA; loving grandmother to William and Christopher Avery and Isaiah Roberts; loving best friend since second grade to Pam Peacock.

Born in 1964, Shelly was a very free spirited individual that loved being in the company of family and friends. She always loved to go for walks to Emerson Park at Owasco Lake.

Once her grandchildren were born she loved spending time with them. She would watch them every chance that she could and had sleepovers and watched cartoons.

She worked for many years at Northeastern Electronics Company as a Technician.

When she moved up to Heuvelton she loved living in the quieter part of the state with many of the horses passing by frequently. Her favorite things to do in Heuvelton was walk to Dollar General and go shopping, walk down to Stewarts to get ice cream with her grandkids and walk at the park on the Saint Lawrence River and watch the water and boats pass bye. She loved to go on nature hikes, going over to Canada whenever she got the chance to explore something new, and always eating Saturday breakfast with her family.

She loved going to the Thousand Islands and exploring the area. One of her favorite places was on top of Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid. She loved being on top of the mountains and just sitting there taking in the beautiful scenery and enjoy the peaceful views.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, they were her world. She loved both her daughters, son-in-law, siblings, and niece more then she could ever explain. She was an amazing, kind, free spirited individual that made her own path in life.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.