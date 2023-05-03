Sheree Lynn Lancaster

Nov. 1, 1976 - April 27, 2023

SOUTHERN PINES, NC — Sheree Lynn Lancaster, 46, passed away suddenly on April 27, 2023.

Born on Nov. 1, 1976 in Auburn, NY to Frank and Charlene Sciortino. Sheree started her career in the banking industry over 25 years ago which is what brought her to North Carolina. She worked at numerous banks over the years and was a bank manager by the age of 22. Her dedication to service and the people of her community led to her open Star of the Pines Wealth Management in Southern Pines. She worked side by side with her loving husband and they dedicated themselves to each and every client. Sheree's success over the years was not only from hard work but her love of people. She greeted everyone with a big smile and that smile would light up every room she walked into.

Sheree served on the Southern Pines Board of Small Business Association and was the vice president of Sandhills Wedding and Event Association.

Sheree had many interests which included her love of horses and she rode competitively over the years. She enjoyed competing in archery and going out to the rifle range. She also enjoyed to dabble in arts and crafts, hiking, and traveling especially to Italy and Hawaii. Sheree loved anything purple or turquoise, she loved her handbags and shoes but with everything that kept her busy, she also enjoyed a great night in watching Netflix with her husband.

Sheree is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Lancaster; two step-daughters: Ava Grace and Riley Lancaster; mother, Charlene Sciortino; father, Frank Sciortino and his wife, Susan; brother, Jeremy Sciortino; sister, Felicia Sciortino; mother-in-law, Dolores Lancaster; brothers-in-law: Henry and Gus Lancaster; also survived by many other family and friends and her fur babies: Fern and the late Star.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.

Memorial donations in Sheree's name may be made to www.honor.org.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.