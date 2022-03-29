Shiela D. Gallup

AUBURN - Shiela D. Gallup (Gilfus) passed away at home after a brief illness on Saturday March 26, 2022.

Born in Rome, NY the daughter of Floyd E. and Mary (Burr) Kellogg. She was predeceased by her husband Major John F. Gallup February 2019 as well as two sisters, Betty Lou Gorczyca of Lowville NY, Doris Higgens of Trumansburg, NY, one brother Frank Kellogg of Auburn and her most loved fur baby ever Cooper.

Shiela retired from TRW but enjoyed doing other little jobs as well such as caring for the elderly along with in-store demo's on products and loved to talk to people.

Surviving Shiela are her seven children: Richard Smith of Auburn, Bret (Marcia) Smith of Auburn, Bart (Vicky) Smith of Oneida, Jeffrey Smith of Montezuma, Randy Smith of Auburn, Cathy (George) Gloska of Elbridge and Mark (Donna) Gilfus of Port Byron. She also had a number of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren that were her pride a joy and she cherished every minute she spent with them.

There will be no calling hours per Shiela's request. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday April 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Private burial will be in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY .

