Shirley Ann Bunn

CAYUGA — Shirley Ann Bunn, 91, of Cayuga, passed away at her home on Aug. 24, 2021 with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Thomas and Edna (Case) O'Hora. She was a busy mother to 11 children while working full time at General Electric in assembly.

Shirley loved traveling and visiting casinos along the way. She enjoyed bowling and was most happy spending time with her family and cherishing her special time with her 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and her great-great-granddaughter.

In addition she is survived by two sons: Donald (Susan) Bunn and Thomas (Sharon) Bunn; five daughters: Barbara (David) Walowsky, Kathleen Bennett, Nancy (John) West, Donna (Ron) Davis and Ann Marie (Erik) Dawkins; and a brother Donald (Joan) O'Hora.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Bunn, in 1988, four sons: Albert, William, Stephen and Richard Bunn and by a brother, Edward O'Hora.