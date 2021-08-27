Shirley Ann Bunn
CAYUGA — Shirley Ann Bunn, 91, of Cayuga, passed away at her home on Aug. 24, 2021 with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Thomas and Edna (Case) O'Hora. She was a busy mother to 11 children while working full time at General Electric in assembly.
Shirley loved traveling and visiting casinos along the way. She enjoyed bowling and was most happy spending time with her family and cherishing her special time with her 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and her great-great-granddaughter.
In addition she is survived by two sons: Donald (Susan) Bunn and Thomas (Sharon) Bunn; five daughters: Barbara (David) Walowsky, Kathleen Bennett, Nancy (John) West, Donna (Ron) Davis and Ann Marie (Erik) Dawkins; and a brother Donald (Joan) O'Hora.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Bunn, in 1988, four sons: Albert, William, Stephen and Richard Bunn and by a brother, Edward O'Hora.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, Auburn. A graveside service will be held the same day at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The commission of flowers is requested. Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the American Cancer Society, CNY Region, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057 www.cancer.org or to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021 www.Hospicecny.org.