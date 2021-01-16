Shirley Ann Chapman

July 20, 1928 - Jan. 14, 2021

CATO — Shirley Ann Chapman, 92, of Cato, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, July 20, 1928, daughter of the late Rupert Hinds, and Marion Straub Hinds.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the business office as district clerk at Cato-Meridian Central Schools.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Chapman and sister, Patricia Mahar.

Survived by her daughters: Kathleen (Donald) Bratt, of Cato, and Maureen (Al Edmunds) Smithler, of Auburn; son, Michael (Linda) Chapman, of Cato; brother, John (Stephanie) Hinds, of Loudonville; sister-in-law, Barbara Bradley, of Washington; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the second floor staff at The Commons for their loving care. And all who provided care while she was home.

Due to the pandemic, services will take place in the spring. A Mass of Christian burial will be said at St. Patrick's with burial at Cato Union Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Shirley's name they may do so to, Our Lady of the Snow (St. Patricks), 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021, Cayuga County Meals on Wheels, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com