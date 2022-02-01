Shirley Ann Ward

AUBURN — Shirley Ann Ward, 77, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ina Burroughs.

She was avid bowler. Shirley enjoyed spending the time with the grand and great-grandchildren. She loved Christmas time and getting in the kitchen to bake for the family traditions.

She is survived by husband, Lewis G. Ward; children: Daniel A. Ward, Victoria L. Guzewicz, Susan M. Ward; daughter-in-law Denise (Mazzeo) Ward; brothers: Charles Burroughs and his wife, June, William Burroughs and his wife, Pam; sister, Phyllis Daddabbo; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her son, James L. Ward.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.