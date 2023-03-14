Shirley Italiano

Oct. 27, 1933 - March 11, 2023

AUBURN — Shirley Italiano, 89, of Auburn, passed away March 11, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn on Oct. 27, 1933, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Wood) Armstrong.

She worked many years as a hostess in a variety of local restaurants, including the Brooks Restaurant, Lasca's and Highland Park Country Club. Her most recent place of employment was at BJ's as an associate.

She enjoyed volunteering at Auburn Nursing Home for many years, bringing in her homemade Italian cookies to share and dressing up in costume for the holidays were just some of the ways she brought joy to the residents there.

Shirley was affectionately known as the "bingo queen" as she loved playing bingo any chance she had. She was a fashionista and truly enjoyed clothing, jewelry and dressing beautifully.

Shirley is survived by her children: Michael (Toni) Italiano, Mark (Gale) Gould and Samuel Italiano; her grandchildren: Erica (Jason) Pattington, Nicholas Gould and Eric Gould; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Italiano in 2015; her daughter-in-law, Diane (Baity) Italiano and her sisters: Nancy Clark and Barbara Hand and her brother-in-law, Donald Hand.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the 6th floor staff at The Commons, for the exceptional care Shirley received during her time there.

A calling hour for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home, with entombment in the mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Donations in Shirley name may be made to The Commons on St. Anthony.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.