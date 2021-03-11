Shirley J. Granger

Oct. 8, 1943 - March 8, 2021

MORAVIA — Shirley J. Granger, 77, of Moravia, NY passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital after a brief illness. Mrs. Granger was born Oct. 8, 1943 in Auburn, a daughter of Fred and Leona (Devaney) Baier.

She had been a case manager at Cayuga County Child Support Unit until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and caring for animals

She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Granger Morris, of Auburn and Heather (Ronald) Harrison, of Ithaca; five grandchildren: Lisa Westmiller, William and Christina Philpott, Timothy and Charmaine Horner; four great-grandchildren; brothers: Richard Dwayne (Tammy) Oliver and John (Kim) Oliver; daughter-in-law, Elaine Granger; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Billie Joe Granger in 2007 and daughter, Rhonda Granger in 2013.

A graveside funeral service will be held in Grove Cemetery, Union Springs, NY in the spring. Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA.